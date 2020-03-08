In singling out and attacking Supreme Court Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch for condemnation, United States Supreme Court Justice John Roberts has opened a door which cannot yet be closed.
Where is Roberts' ire toward a president who is similarly "dangerous" and "threatening" as he attacks not only judges who do not rule the way he demands, but jurors who are not pro-Trump? Where is his challenge to a president and Justice Department which meddle in legitimate prosecutions in an effort to secure leniency for well-connected white collar criminal friends of the president?
We look to a chief justice of the United States Supreme Court to be fair and even-handed. There is nothing fair or even-handed in attacking only one side whose misbehavior has serious consequences for the independence of the judiciary.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township