Donald Trump started saying, “The only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged,” on Aug. 17, 2020, in Oshkosh, Wis. (Morgan Chalfant, in “The Hill”). On that day, Trump made a decision. With all the power of the presidency and the support, then, of his chosen Attorney General Bill Barr, Trump could have presented whatever evidence had convinced him the election could or would be rigged, accused those involved, and stopped the danger to a fair election in its tracks. This was, of course, months before the election. What Trump did was simply repeat his statement in rally after rally to crowd after crowd.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 29
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8