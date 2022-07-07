On Thursday, June 30, I was happy to visit that jewel of our community, the Main Street Farmers Market. I was dismayed that, across the street, the Stars and Stripes was not flying atop the Observer-Reporter building as it had been for many years.
The Virginia Letters of Independence, in 1776, stated that “The freedom of the Press is one of the greatest bulwarks of liberty, and can never be restrained but by despotic Governments." And, of course, the First Amendment of our Constitution guarantees the freedom of press and expression. One might expect that the publishers would continue to display Old Glory in celebration of the rights and freedoms that we Americans enjoy.
On the other hand, the powers that be are free to do as they wish, as evidenced by the Pride banner which was recently displayed. This is an example of why America is still the greatest country in the world.
Douglas T. Corwin Jr.
East Washington