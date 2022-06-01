It was reported in the May 21 issue of the Observer-Reporter that, during the month of April, the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows pulled in a total revenue of $21 million. Next day's O-R reported that $11,000 was donated by that same casino, in a noble and kind gesture, to the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer's. Doing some simple math, I note that this donation is 0.052% of the casino's April revenue.
Gov. Tom Wolf, state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, and Rep. Tim O'Neal, please remind us Pennsylvanians of where the remainder goes.
Douglas T. Corwin Jr.
East Washington