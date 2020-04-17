I write with reference to two letter writers who commented on Dave Ball’s April 5 column. Both talk about the great promise of green new technology and all the high-paying jobs attached to them. Show me where the technology is working on a commercial scale and then show me where all these high-paying jobs are.
At the Solyndra plant that bilked us out of $500 million? At the old Volkswagen plant? Certainly not around here. Nor will they be. We have a great economy built on gas, on coal, and the businesses that surround them. We have a long and sustainable future. The Democrats promise what? The New Green Deal to rip the economy apart based on pie-in-the-sky promises that won’t happen for decades if ever? Joe Biden is anti-fossil fuel. He’s a Democrat. That’s what they stand for, top to bottom. Ball is 100% correct. Nobody in Washington County has anything to gain by voting for a Democrat.
William Smith
Houston