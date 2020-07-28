I have been extremely disappointed in my fellow citizens lately. As I drive down Pike Street in Canonsburg, I see almost no one wearing a mask. I go to a farmers market in Canonsburg, and few people are in masks, including people of my age or older who are most vulnerable. And no one seems to think social distancing is a thing. I am perplexed.
Somehow if we are given a bit of discretion to go out and about, this must mean the pandemic is gone? This virus doesn't care if you are Democrat or Republican and it is moving this way. It is not just a Philadelphia problem or a nursing home problem. It will kill, and when I go, I don't want it to be alone on a ventilator. Think.
Malette Poole
Canonsburg