Over the past six-plus years, I have read many letters to this newspaper written by Donald Trump supporters. They may well have spoken their minds with good intent, even though many of their compositions failed to be supported by facts and echoed Trump's false, corrupt and misleading dialogue. At best the rationale they proposed was weak after close examination of their submissions. Still, they clung tightly to their unshakeable beliefs that Trump is someone noble and worthy of their praise, admiration, money and support. Such is our right as citizens to embrace any political figure of our choosing, no matter what the facts demonstrate.
All efforts expressed by clear-thinking people to enlighten Trump's legions that he is "a clear and present danger to democracy" have been vigorously kicked to the curb. It is painful to realize that Trump brings out the worst elements of human nature in his devotees. His dissemination of misinformation, disinformation, corruptions of facts and outright lying are his hallmarks in order to deceive and hoodwink his loyalists. We can easily go back to his inauguration day to find the first clear lie of his administration, and now conclude it with the "big lie" Trump is perpetuating while falsely claiming he is the victor in the last election.
Now we are witnessing the greatest revelation of presidential gross misconduct not seen in 50 years since Richard Nixon was forced to resign the presidency. The searing testimony and growing evidence we are viewing by the House January 6 Committee’s public hearings, about Trump’s central role in a multi-pronged conspiracy to overturn the election of 2020, has increased the odds that Trump will be indicted with criminal charges. Legal scholars and former Department of Justice prosecutors are calling an indictment a lead-pipe cinch, but only if the Attorney General is willing to take on a never before prosecution of a former president.
It now comes back to those loyal Trump disciples, if only they were to undertake some serious introspection. How many now would honestly admit that they were wrong, that they were deceived, that they were hoodwinked and bamboozled out of their money? Other questions are painfully obvious, but each should inflict some bruising to the loyalists' pride: Don’t they feel kind of stupid right now?
I'd wager few of his followers' minds will ever be changed, even if he eventually does time in federal custody. It has to be difficult for them to admit their consumption of deceit that has been perpetuated upon them. What say you now, my fellow citizens?
Ronald J. Yamka
Canonsburg