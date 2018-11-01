"Punch him in the face," "Knock the crap out of them," "Lock her up," "Lyin' Ted," "Horse face Stormy Daniels," "Low I.Q. Maxine Waters," and so on and so on.
Donald Trump's attacks and insults are endless. Remember when he said there are good Nazis and white Supremacists? Anti-Semitism and other hate crimes have increased since Trump's election. A rabid Trump supporter in Florida was arrested for sending pipe bombs to some of his most famous critics. Yet Trump accepts no responsibility for the toxic environment he has created. His Republican Party – the party of family values – remains silent.
When will the nightmare end?
Paul R. Pryor
Washington