Thank you, Attorney Gary Stout, for your decency, patriotism, good sense, and courage in writing the Feb. 27 essay, "Chasing phantom voter fraud in Washington County," which for those who are attached to reality, serves to debunk the continued election conspiracy theories triggered by Donald Trump's legitimate loss of the 2020 election.
Our commissioners have been disgracefully subjected to threats for failing to adequately address the desires of the election disbelievers, and they are partly at fault for the continued brouhaha because they have entertained those who are not willing to accept the result of any election that they lose.
How long can the assemblage of sore losers continue their charade? Do responsible elected officials continue to humor them, and if so, to what end? Does anyone believe that Joe Biden is going to be ejected from the White House because they are displeased that a Democrat won? Shall we continue to look for fraud until something is found? When will the elections won by Republicans be similarly challenged? If the Democrats used fraud to elect Biden, why did they stop with the presidency rather than to install members of their party in Congress to provided them a commanding plurality?
There are but two ways for a president to be removed from office: impeachment or a vote of the president's Cabinet. Neither of those things is going to occur.