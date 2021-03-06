With every birth, there is a beginning of new life. Like a piece of a puzzle, it fits a specific, designed space that no other can fill. Though, we all have specific body parts to properly function, we know by past history, we are not entirely perfect. But, much perfection can be achieved by a determination to understand past history.
At this time in life, we are watching many grandparents still living their senior years, by the age of 80 through 105. Once these people can no longer speak of past history, of fears during past wars, the struggles to find work, buy a home, and raise a family, our children's children are going to lose the value and wisdom of the growth in America.
Life changed in the '50s when homes started to live with "rabbit ears." Television seemed to be the greatest of inventions when it brought to our living rooms, music, game shows, movies, and the family gathered with a bowl of popcorn. Then came the computer and cellphones. Out went family gatherings. Boring guests with noses in their cellphone are a disappointment to invite for a good time. Hearty food dishes have turned to tacos and dip, pizza, and chicken wings. Torn jeans, flat shoes with a string between the toes, and a flashy pullover with phrases unbecoming the wearer have replaced the beauty of our loved ones and friends. The dishwasher, microwave, automatic washer, and dryer made time for moms to go to work. The riding lawn mower gave dad the ability to cut yard work short and help with the housework. Lost in the dust are the children who were quietly enjoying the cellphone until the government pushed schooling as a mandated requirement at home.
Life changed, but it will only be time to tell how bad. It will take a lot of reading past history to determine when were the good days. Not only the COVID-19 virus may be in the nursing home, so is a lot of past history that you will need to understand and survive the future. Money is the root of all evil; so are many other things.
Joann Diesel
Houston