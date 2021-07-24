Recent associations with a population previously unknown has me reevaluating bonus child support initiatives. (Only a curmudgeon would have a child be hungry.) But taxpayers reasonably want a program in which parents accept their most basic responsibility: feeding their children wisely.
Some recent tax credit to decrease childhood deprivation was delivered. My informant, a check recipient, spoke of Delmonico steak at $17 a pound to feed her 3- and 8-year-old. Her cousin assured her youngsters were not hungry by buying them crab legs. Clearly, taxpayers are becoming enablers. One of the lads in this clan "needed" $50 Crocs with logos.
Rewarding behavior that demeans self-worth helps no one. Creating generations accustomed to "something for nothing" implies and teaches laziness and incompetence are acceptable. Benevolence is a kindness when it betters the outcome. Those who use generosity, abusing the system, win at a huge cost to all of us. Can't this be stopped? Next, a Delmonico steak subsidy?
Dorothy Acciai
Washington