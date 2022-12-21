After I read Mike Jones’ article in Monday’s Observer-Reporter regarding broadband being provided to the Meadowcroft Rock Shelter, I had to rush to compose and upload a letter to the editor. It may get there by Sunday, unless my one-half Mbps DSL service completely shuts down.
The rock shelter was a stopping place for early man as they traveled the area collecting acorns, nuts, and other foodstuffs to prepare for the coming winter. The artifacts that the collectors left demonstrate an evolution of technology over thousands of years. The deepest strata contained stone tools. Higher levels showed evidence of trade with Europeans. The uppermost strata held some metal coins and rusty Iron City collector beer cans. Future archaeologists may wonder why there are no collections of artifacts in our current layer. We can blame that on people collecting Ethereum, bitcoin and NFTs.
I fear that the next level up will be a collection of stone tools.