Should we worry that a large number of votes for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania were actually from the planet Mars instead of Mars, PA? Should we be concerned that Tucker Carlson and other pundits stand by the unsubstantiated claims of fraud by Donald Trump? What about stories involving Hunter Biden which the Wall Street Journal has debunked?
Fox News and Karl Rove, along with many others, have called the race for President-elect Joe Biden. No credible claims exist to refute that fact. It is sad that many people are more inclined to believe conspiracy theorists, pro-Trump fanatics and what they see on Facebook rather than what is reported by credible news outlets. What is even sadder is when some who are well-informed will, for political reasons, support and spread false claims. Some Republican politicians are saying that Donald Trump has every right to look into allegations and request recounts. If there was reasonable doubt that Trump has lost the election that would be true. When it only serves to harm the credibility of our democracy and our history of peaceful transition in order to boost Trump’s ego and raise money to pay off his campaign debt, he has no such right.
If the extremists get their way, will the FBI be investigating UFO sightings over Pennsylvania?
Donald Fitch
Amity