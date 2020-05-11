What must be done in November
Why have Americans become so politically polarized in the short span of nearly five years? Why is that too many of us take gleeful pleasure in the pains of other citizens? We only have to look at Donald Trump to answer these two questions. No president has fueled more division and dissension into our populous than he has. Without exception, Trump has seized upon every opportunity to divide our national spirit and honest concern for where we are, and where we should be heading.
We are now deep within a worldwide health crisis with horrid consequences, both equally evident in the loss of life and the loss of economic prosperity. Trump’s woefully pitiful lack of leadership ability was painfully evident from the very beginning of his presidency. Too many voters were dazzled by his “shiny trinket,” false promises and self-aggrandizement. The country is paying a dear price by electing someone who has no skills other than to sow dissension and chaos into all matters of national importance that surely will further injure our national wounds of polarization and division. This is exactly what the most nefarious enemy of all free democracies has as its ultimate goal.
This must end, and it must end with the election in November. We citizens must “bind up the nation’s wounds” and endeavor to repair all of the damage Trump has caused. It will be a monumental task. Will we have the desire and the fortitude to accomplish it?
Ronald J. Yamka
Canonsburg