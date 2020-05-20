Although COVID-19 may not have been caused by President Trump, he certainly hasn't done much about it since it became known. As the saying goes, those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Just like Nero fiddle while Rome burned, Trump has been fiddling with the truth about this virus since he was informed about it, and as a result, people have continued to die and estimates continue to rise.
The earth is a living, breathing organism, and when we abuse Mother Nature, we will suffocate in our own waste. Reversing regulations has allowed us to damage our ecosystems and led to a mass extinction of several species of animals. Are we seeing the results of this? Is Mother Nature thinning the herd with this pandemic? Are the increasing intensity of storms, floods, droughts, wildfires, food contamination, etc., just her getting sick?
What kind of world are we leaving our children and their children? Will it be one brought about because of greed, hate, selfishness, or will it be one filled with kindness, compassion, empathy for Mother Nature and all of humanity? The only way this is accomplished is if we all stick together and do what is best for Mother Earth and, therefore, ourselves.
Unfortunately, our leaders have made this pandemic a political issue. But to the health care and essential workers, it is a matter of life and death. We all need to educate ourselves as to what is important and best for everyone, especially our children, because truthfully it is their world. We must exercise our right to vote whether it be for Trump or someone else.
Charlotte Courie
Canonsburg