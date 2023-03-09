Leaders of the two major political parties are puzzled why so many voters, like me, are refusing to register with either party and instead are choosing to remain unaffiliated. The recent letter by new Washington County Republican chairman Sean Logue provides all the evidence necessary.
Logue goes on a multi-paragraph partisan screed about U.S. Sen. John Fetterman’s public absence as he is treated for depression, a common occurrence for those suffering a stroke. Logue goes so far to insist that Fetterman appear on camera to prove he is “alive and well.”
Anyone reading Logue’s letter understands the mock outrage and sanctimonious tenor are partisan attempts to score political points. If Fetterman was diagnosed with cancer or heart disease, would Logue be making similar demands? Obviously not. Compassion for those experiencing mental-health issues is still not part of the political landscape.
If Logue really was just interested in making sure county residents were receiving quality representation from their elected officials, he would hold all office holders to the same evaluation. But clearly, this is a chance to poke the Democrats and earn bonus points from his own party faithful.
If Logue truly cared about good government, he might have penned a letter about the clown show happening in two county row offices. But he hasn’t and won’t write that letter, because both of those situations involve candidates from his own party.
Sean Logue’s letter is the perfect example of what is wrong with both parties in this divided country. Doing what’s best for the county or the country has been replaced by a constant need to provide red meat to the party faithful. Good governance and compromise for the greater good have been replaced by partisan bickering and self-serving letters-to-the editor.
Hilariously, Logue ends his letter demanding, “no more lies or games.” I don’t think he was trying to be ironic, but it’s the only thing in his letter that is true and that I agree with.