What is Juneteenth? The first time in my life I had heard about Juneteenth was last year, I believe. It celebrates some obscure action in Texas that only people in Texas know anything about.
There is a better date to acknowledge and revere the freeing of slaves in this country. It's called the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. It was accomplished by some obscure historical figure named Abraham Lincoln.
Let's get rid of Juneteenth and make that day our hallowed remembrance.
John Manning
Canonsburg