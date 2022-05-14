For over 50 years, I have had the pleasure, education, the study and choice to vote for either a Democrat or Republican candidate. As a lifelong Democrat I also voted for several Republican candidates, and that was my choice to do so. Policy, philosophy and platforms were studied, and I had a choice between two solid candidates, one from each party.
Today I wonder whatever happened to the GOP, the Republican Party? It doesn't seem to exist any longer. By the TV ads I see the choice now is between candidates from the Democratic Party and candidates from a group of followers of former President Donald Trump! Those running on the "so-called" Republican Party all want us to believe they have Trump's support and "want to take our country back" from something that I don't understand. Back from WHAT I ask? We have GOP candidates who left their home states (one from Connecticut and one from New Jersey) to run for national office in Pennsylvania. And they both want to "take our country back" from some place. Even the GOP candidates for governor seem to be Trump candidates with no GOP platform to study.
I don't want to "take our country back" from anything. I just want our country represented by candidates from either the Democratic or Republican Party with a platform presented to the public to study and choose from. It's a choice we all should want to make.
Good luck to my Republican friends.
Rev. Joseph Lewandowski (ret.)
Washington