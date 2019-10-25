Does anyone know what happened to the mercy rule in football? While this year's blowout high school scores are great for every coach's ego and for a few scholarships, they do nothing to promote sportsmanship and the love of the game. I'm sure college scouts are intelligent enough to recognize exceptional talent when they see it without the losing teams and their desire to play being trampled.
I contacted the WPIAL about this issue, and I received the answer I expected – none.
It appears that the door is being opened to pay not only college students but also high school athletes to play sports.
Carla Mazurik
Waynesburg