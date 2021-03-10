What happened to gas tax money?
After reading all the news concerning a toll bridge on Interstate 79 at Bridgeville, I’m left dumbfounded that no one mentioned or everyone just forgot one important issue here. Let’s not forget we live in the Energy Capital of the East, as we are told, and even boasted on a billboard on I-79 in the past.
Now go back in time to our former Republican governor, Tom Corbett, and his 10 cents a year (30 cents) increase at the pump gas tax that was to be used for road repair in Pennsylvania. Compare our state gas tax at the pump with every other state in the nation and ask our Republican majority state representatives, “Where’s Corbett’s gas tax money? Maybe we could afford a billboard on I-79 boasting “Pennsylvania – The Gas Tax Capital of the East.”
While you’re at it, if you heat your home with natural gas, have your heating bills been lowered in our Gas Capital of the East?
Rev. Joseph Lewandowski (Ret.)
Washington