On Wednesday, March 1, Bill Shuster, a supporter of Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan, wrote to the editor explaining he attended a debate of commissioner candidates in the 1990s. Shuster recalled that before the debate began, Irey Vaughan walked over to where I was seated, carrying a bowl of mud and declared she was going to "sling mud like some here do," inferring that I was the target.
Latest News
- Connellsville earns diversity award for high female participation in computer science
- Words for grief
- Something old, something new, something borrowed, something brewed
- From the editor: the heart of Waynesburg
- Chamber Spotlight: network and grow with the Greene County Chamber of Commerce
- New shops, eateries now open for business in Waynesburg
- Pittsburgh Opera announces 85th season
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 30