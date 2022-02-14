Sir Alexander Fraser Tyler, a history professor at the University of Edinburgh, listed in his writing, "Cycle of Nations," that the average of the world's civilization is 200 years. They all passed through the following sequence:
From bondage to spiritual faith;
From spiritual faith to great courage;
From great courage to liberty;
From liberty to abundance;
From abundance to selfishness;
From selfishness to complacency;
From complacency to apathy;
From apathy to dependency;
From dependency back to bondage.
What stage do you think we are in now?
Pat Desmond
Washington