What can we teach during a crisis?
Every school year begins with some stress. This one brings more than usual. As we begin the 2020-21 school year may we all think about some things we can teach while we are going through our virus crisis. Here are a few I am focusing on.
Teach them to release their grief. During times of crisis there are a variety of emotions we need to work through. Just a few are fear, anger, worry, and resentment. One thing the pandemic has brought is grief, because we have all lost things during this time. The new school year is going to bring changes that our students are going to deeply grieve over. It appears activities that bring our communities together will not have the community gathering physically this year. It is important to acknowledge these emotions. It does no good, in fact it can bring harm, if we try to suppress our emotions or deny they exist. We should not pretend we are happy when we are grieving what we have lost.
Teach them to receive help from others: I think it is a huge mistake to isolate yourself when you are going through a crisis. One thing about the current situation is that we are all in this together. We all need support, encouragement, and the presence of other people. Our technology is allowing us to have these things in ways that previous generations would not have had. Social media and the many forms of virtual communications are so helpful. Our younger generation is quickly experiencing an even faster awareness of technology than thought before this crisis. We need to teach that it is OK to use these tools to receive the help that is available.
Teach them they can choose not to be bitter: We all have the choice to decide how a crisis will affect us. Challenges can make us bitter or they can make us better. If we choose bitterness, we will only end up hurting ourselves – and shut the door to our own happiness. You cannot be happy and bitter at the same time. As we each reflect on what we have lost, we also need to balance it by focusing on what we have left because there are so many things we have left. When bitterness begins to creep into our lives, it is good to make a list of all the good things. A well-known phrase holds a lot of truth: count your blessings.
Teach them to see what is of real value in their lives: One thing about a crisis, it brings clarity and shows us what really matters ... and what doesn’t matter. Jesus said, “one’s life does not consist in the abundance of possessions.” (Luke 12:15)
A crisis can also teach that the greatest things in life aren’t things; what really matters are relationships. Especially our relationship with God.
When you are going through a crisis, I think it is important to look around for the opportunities that are available. Times of crisis are overwhelming and devastating, but we also must look for the opportunities we have to live facing it. Thanks to all those who are involved in each way with educating our area children. You are needed! And greatly appreciated!
Rev. Kenneth S. Custer
Pastor, Grace United Methodist Church, Coal Center