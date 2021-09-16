Could someone please tell me the advantages of having what is essentially a two-party system? All that happens is division between the two parties. It has nothing to do with being a liberal or a conservative.
If a party leader controls our representative's vote, is this a democracy or a dictatorship? A prime example is the fiasco surrounding the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Did all Republicans truly believe he would be a good justice? Or did they confirm him in 2018 because they wanted control of the court? Did the Democrats vote against his appointment because they didn't want to lose a seat?
The two impeachments of President Trump are also examples of the absurdity of the two-party system. How can all Democrats think he was unfit for office and Republicans think otherwise?
This nonsense is obvious on the federal level, but is also happening on the state, county and local levels. It also is happening among friends and family.
Are we the United States or the Divided States?
J. James Georgagis
Stockdale