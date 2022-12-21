In his Dec. 16 letter (“Commissioner’s praise misplaced”), Oren Spiegler criticized Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman for his “full-throated support and admiration for U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler.” Spiegler accused Reschenthaler of having “refused to accept the result of the 2020 election.” He said, “The polite term for those of Reschenthaler’s ilk is ‘election denier.’ More accurate are the words ‘anti-democracy liar’ or ‘traitor.'"
