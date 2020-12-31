I used to get angry at Dave Ball’s rants (Dec. 28 op-ed). Anymore I just laugh, as he has clearly lost even the tiniest hold on reality. His latest tirade dealing with election fraud may be his best self delusion yet. There is no point in refuting his assertions – that has been resoundingly done by the courts.
What’s interesting is that the O-R reports that Ball has been appointed to the transition committee for state treasurer-elect Stacy Garrity. Ball’s opinion is that the election that apparently favored Garrity is, “the greatest crime in history.” Therefore, Mr. Ball's focus now must certainly be to present his evidence that Garrity has no legitimate claim to the office. Anything less would be utter hypocrisy. Isn’t that right, Dave?
Gary Giffin
McDonald