Once again, I find myself admiring Oren Spiegler's ability to counter-punch a Trump apologist's ill-conceived rhetoric who refuses to recognize, and cannot grasp, the utter failures of Donald Trump's train wreck of a presidential term in office ("Setting the record straight," Oct 9).
It is easy to begin with the fabricated myth about Barack Obama's birthplace, then finish with two blockbuster lies about the coronavirus and his failed reelection attempt. The documentation of Trump's ineptitude, incompetence, immorality, dishonesty and unethical performance would take reams of paper to do it justice. Even if the Biden administration were to fall flat and accomplish nothing in his four years in office, Joe Biden would stand on a mountain top over Trump because of Biden's sincerity, honesty and genuine concern for the citizens of this country. Only a blind fool would refuse to see that Trump is a person who only cares for his greedy self in everything he has ever undertaken. Even members of his own family have clearly certified that he is a damaged and dangerous person who has harbored dastardly tendencies and ruthless practices of self-promotion all of his life. Lying is as natural for Trump as breathing. Fact checkers have documented over 30,000 false, misleading and disingenuous statements that Trump has uttered in his time in office.
Still, we have stalwart fools who would follow him over a cliff as he promotes his deceit, immorality and corruption by the buckets. What is pitiful is that the lyrics of the Doobie Brothers' song most surely ring true in that: "What a fool believes, no wise man has the power to reason away."
People of good conscience can only counteract and neutralize the misinformation and disinformation Trump's disciples attempt to foist upon those who know and understand clearly what is fact and what is fiction. Mr. Spiegler excels in his writings to an exceptional degree.
Ronald J. Yamka
Canonsburg