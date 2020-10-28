The United Way of Washington County recognizes and congratulates Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski on receiving the distinguished Albert B. Craig Award for Innovation Behavioral Health from the Staunton Farm Foundation (Oct. 22 Observer-Reporter, “Dr. Podgurski wins award for behavioral health innovation”).
We recognize the compassionate commitment and effort of Dr. Podgurski to improve the lives of adolescents’ health and prevention in our community. The Community Impact Fund of the United Way of Washington County proudly supports this effort by providing grants to two Teen Outreach Programs affiliated with the Washington Health System. The Teen Outreach ECHO (Educate Children for Healthy Outcomes) provides a proactive, evidence-based early intervention program that seeks to reach young people and their parents before the child is engaging in risky behavior. The Peer Education Program provides young people with an avenue for growth, education, and mentoring.
The United Way of Washington County’s mission is to unite people, resources, and organizations to improve lives in Washington County. We are grateful and honored to support the efforts of Dr. Podgurski with these two programs through our Community Impact Fund to improve the lives of adolescents' health and prevention in our community.
P. Ann Hrabik
Executive director of United Way of Washington County