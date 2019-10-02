Weary of political divisiveness
I have stood by for the last few months trying to make some sense of what has happened to our country. In my entire lifetime I have never been so saddened and thoroughly disgusted by the way our two-party system is being torn apart. We have become the laughingstock of the entire world.
The Democratic Party has done nothing since Donald Trump was elected except to try to remove him from office and undermine anything that he has tried to do for the country. There are so many good things that have happened since he was elected and he has found it necessary to struggle to get anything done. I have friends who are Democrats and they tell me that they are ashamed of the party and the lack of caring for the American people. These remarks come from people who tell me they never voted for Hillary Clinton and they have no plan to vote as Democrats in our next presidential election. I wonder how many more Democrats are sick and tired of how the party is doing its job.
I have watched members of Congress question loyal, great people and treat them like they are criminals. They have destroyed the lives of many people, people who care about our country and have gone into debt trying to keep their names and reputations intact. Shame on the Democratic Party and the Socialist and Communistic ideals that they are trying to foist on the American public. I think most Americans are smart enough to see through this smoke screen and ignore this. I pray for the good sense of people and hope that there is change. The president cares about the average American and loves our country. Don’t malign him anymore; he doesn’t deserve this kind of treatment. No human on earth, regardless of his political affiliations, should be put through this kind of thing.
Doesn’t this make sense? I think so!
Virginia A. Trois
Washington