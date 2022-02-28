In reference to the article in the Feb. 25 edition of the Observer-Reporter article, "County officials receiving threats after Feb. 17 election meeting," I read some of Douglas Frank's social media posts following his meeting with our county commissioners and elections officials. These posts were shared on the social media platforms of some of our Republican row officers and others. He is quoted in the article as being against violence, but his social media rhetoric certainly suggests otherwise.
In addition to some of the language he acknowledges in the article, Frank also referred to our commissioners as "slimy bastards" and accused them of "unethical" and "illegal" behavior in one of his social media posts. It is high time for this nonsense to stop. It is also high time for the majority of people in this county (Democrat, Republican and Independent alike), who do not buy into the "Big Lie," to let our voices be heard.
I, for one, am done sitting silently by and watching our county and our country be torn apart by lies and conspiracy theories.
John M. Petrisek
Bentleyville