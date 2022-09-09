This is in response to Dave Ball's Sept. 4 op-ed regarding the "Red Wave."
Grievance, fear-mongering and mudslinging seems to be the GOP message and has been for a very long time. You clearly reinforce that through your words.
When will the GOP offer a platform? When will the lies stop regarding the election? My vote and right to vote have been threatened for far too long and I am tired of it. My right to health care has been ripped away with no proper reasoning.
And the poll numbers! The problem seems to be the country has changed and is changing rapidly, the "old guard" is now losing control mainly due to your lack of understanding or perhaps not wanting to accept and understand the electorate. America is tired of the strangling control of politicians seeking power and money and taking away rights.
Your op-ed clearly shows the outdated and losing position of your party and its ideas.