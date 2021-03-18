We should be ashamed
As we applaud Governor Wolf’s removal of some of the COVID-19 restrictions, we reflect on the hardships that we have endured over the last year and we should be ashamed. Tom Brokaw labeled our parents and grandparents the “Greatest Generation” for surviving 15 years of depravation during the Great Depression, then enduring half a decade of carnage and sacrifice during World War II. After all they have lived through, we are forcing them to sacrifice their lives because we can’t even endure the minor convenience of wearing a mask or canceling a weekend get-together.
While some of our government leaders are to be commended for risking their health volunteering to fight the virus, others are wasting our tax money trying to sue the governor or attempting to amend our Constitution so that the general assembly would have the power to handle an emergency. An emergency situation requires quick and decisive action, two concepts entirely foreign to the Pennsylvania General Assembly.
“How high’s the water, Poppa? Wait ‘til I ask our 253 legislators, and they’ll get back to you.”
Mark Kramer
Bulger