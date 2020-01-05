We’re not authoritarian, at least not yet
Authorities in Morocco recently sentenced a man who criticized King Mohammed VI to prison, and detained a journalist activist who defended anti-government protesters in a tweet.
Thank goodness our own government isn’t that authoritarian. Our wannabe king only urges his followers to physically assault protesters and claimed he could shoot anyone in the middle of New York and people would still vote for him.{}How long until he tests his theory?
Oh, he was only joking when he said that? Well, it was no joke for the American journalist who was murdered under orders by our wannabe king’s oil buddy monarch in Saudi Arabia.{
Let’s wait until it reaches that point on our shores. Or not.
Vin Morabito
Scranton