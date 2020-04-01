We as a republic need to come together in all ways to get through this tough time in our nation’s history. Everyone needs to take the coronavirus seriously. It is important to remember that the number of deaths and positive cases do not reflect the number of Americans who are suffering from this epidemic. Everyone might not be infected, but all of us our affected. First and foremost the families that have lost loved ones, the patients and their families that are trying to recover, the health-care workers who are on the true frontlines, the workers who our laid off, the businesses that our shut down – the list goes on!
We as Americans need to be considerate, more compassionate, and more respectful of one another now and in the future. Understand that this virus will pass but that our lives will never be the same. We can and have to learn from this and be united on all fronts going forward so that we as a republic can continue to stand as one nation under God and be indivisible!
Jordan Schrader
Washington