I need an attorney. I have been libeled and slandered on countless occasions. I have been called a fake, a cheat, a fraud, and a liar in both print and on-air media. I have been accused of committing a felony in so many lawsuits that I have lost count. My constitutional rights have been arbitrarily and capriciously threatened in these lawsuits.
You see, I voted by mail in Pennsylvania in the 2020 general election. I followed every rule and law to cast that vote and practice my constitutional right to do so. So did more than 2.6 million other Pennsylvanians, and every single one is continually libeled and slandered and their constitutional right for their vote to count is being frivolously threatened by the Republican Party. Perhaps there are grounds for a class-action suit. We need an attorney.
Sharon Laffey
Recording secretary for the Washington County Democratic Committee