I felt compelled to respond to Sunday's letter to the editor from Virginia Trois. Yes, Virginia, we did get exactly what we wished for – Joe Biden, a man of integrity and knowledge who took charge and saved this country from the COVID virus. An honest man who will fight for our democracy. He and Democrats alone passed stimulus checks that helped millions of people stay on their feet during this pandemic. He will get infrastructure done and ensure voter rights for every American.
Biden is an honest president who will tell the American people the truth and abide by the rule of law.
Communists? Socialists? Maybe you should stop watching Fox and listening to QAnon conspiracy theories.
Yes, Virginia, we can sleep peacefully now and know that we have a president who puts the people first and will keep us safe. We got exactly what we wished for!
Bonnie Wheeler
Washington