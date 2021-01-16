We got lazy
What occurred on Jan. 6 in our nation’s capital didn’t start with a rally in Washington. It started with a vote in 2016, and the foundation was set with skill and purpose during the next four years. Some say that it was all Donald Trump’s fault. Was it those who enabled Trump to say and do whatever he thought might benefit himself and not the country? Some blame the Republican and Democratic parties for decades of misuse of power and misguided interests. Perhaps the right wing and conspiratorial “news” agencies promoting lies, hate and violence. Many hold liable the executives of the social media outlets that allowed misinformation (lies) to be circulated without censure. But who is ultimately responsible? Everyone who allowed themselves to be manipulated to support one man instead of the Constitution of the United States is responsible.
We got lazy. We neglected to think for ourselves. We allowed ourselves to believe that the citizens of this country were different (superior) from those of the rest of the world. We thought that almost 245 years of history and a world war would be enough to insulate the core values of our society against fascism. We failed to learn the lessons from other countries of how they became totalitarian one-party states or banana republics. We forgot that the majority must protect the rights of the minority in a society that values freedom for all. We enabled ourselves and others to believe what we wanted to hear instead of questioning the motives of those making those statements.
Now what? The danger to our democratic republic is not over. Each one of us should examine our beliefs; beliefs become thoughts. Examine our thoughts; thoughts become words. Examine our words; words become actions. Examine our actions; actions become habit. Examine our habits; habits become character. It is the responsibility of every citizen to develop the character of their own society. Together we can rebuild our society that has been assaulted by those who would use its citizens for their own gain.
Don’t let yourself be a tool for someone’s power grab. Hold legislatures and congressmen and women (Guy Reschenthaler) responsible for their actions/votes.
Pamela Russell
Carmichaels{&end}