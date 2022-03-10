In a March 4 op-ed published in the Observer-Reporter, state Rep. Josh Kail claims that Russian propaganda against fracking is aimed at the Pennsylvania oil and gas industry.
This is patently false. The Russian disinformation campaign against fracking is aimed at increased natural gas exploration in European countries, such as Germany, who rely heavily on Russian oil and where fracking would help wean Europe away from reliance on Russian oil.
On the other hand, the United States does not rely heavily on Russian oil imports, with it amounting to only about 5 to 6% of the annual imports.
Regardless of which side of the fracking debate you are on, we deserve the truth from our state representatives and not blatant propaganda like this.
Sharon Laffey
Claysville