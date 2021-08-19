We can’t be both ignorant and free
People a year ago were cheering on doctors and nurses dealing with COVID-19. Folks in Tennessee and other parts of the nation are now threatening those same people just for speaking about wearing masks.
As hospitals in “Red America” are being overrun with patients who have caught the delta variant of the coronavirus, if people don’t want to get vaccinated, maybe they should be turned away from receiving medical attention.
Thomas Jefferson once said, “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never will be.”
Paul Pryor Jr.
Monongahela