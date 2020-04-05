This is such a weird time. Everything seems normal. The sun is shining. We are fixing dinner, enjoying a cocktail. And then your mind strays. And you think, I’m doing normal things, but the world is far from normal. It’s actually dangerous to venture outside. Dangerous to go to the grocery store? This can’t really be happening. But it is. There are people dying right now, but we are making dinner. So normal in a world turned upside-down.
And it’s Lent. Easter is one week away. We should be out buying candy. Getting ready to color eggs. Buying our Easter outfits. But we can't. Stores are closed. People are frightened. Yet everything looks so normal. There will be no normal Easter celebrations this year. Our churches are closed. Services have been canceled because people are dying. And they will continue to die unless we listen. This is hard. Stay at home. Stay at home. Stay at home. No family over for Easter. If they don’t live with you then they should not be with you. It’s hard. It's very hard to think about spending this holiday in particular without our loved ones sitting across the dinner table. But Jesus had it harder. Remember that. Draw on your faith. Pray. Give thanks for your blessings.
We watched Mass on Sunday on our computer in our living room with our dog (who, by the way, has heartily earned the nickname – "The Son of Satan.") That was a little weird. Watching church services with the devil's son. We think he sizzled a little during Communion. But we are strong. We have our faith. Our sense of humor (so very important right now). And remember: Easter is in our hearts, not just in our churches.
My wish for all is a happy and healthy Easter. We really are all in this together. Reconnect with your family. Reconnect with yourself. On the other side of this, we will be stronger – in mind, body, faith and health.
Lynn Manning
Washington