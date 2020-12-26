Over two thousand years ago an expectant mother was forced to give birth in a stable because there was no room in the inn. Today, a stroke, a heart attack, or automobile accident victim may also find no room, nor care available in a hospital. Most beds are filled by COVID patients, and many doctors, nurses and health-care givers are sick themselves.
The early symptoms of the virus are silent, but what if they were the same as those of the Ebola virus' projectile vomiting, coughing up blood, and explosive diarrhea? Would restaurant owners insist their establishments remain open? Would patrons insist on having a beer and a burger in a crowded venue?
Four years ago large corporations were gifted trillions of stimulus dollars. Today, restaurants and small businesses have reluctantly been thrown meager crumbs. Place the money blame where it belongs, and place the blame for the continued spread of the virus on the disregard for health measures.
We all want to return to normalcy. We must all equally act responsibly. None of us will starve if we stay home, order take-out and tip generously. The sooner we all do this, the sooner we starve this virus.
Judy Kramer
Bulger