Shoving your proclivities into my face and demanding that I not only accept you, but respect you is not the way to earn anything but my contempt. Who you curl up with when the lights go out is between you and God and vice-versa. What's next? Are we going to have wife beaters pride parades or drunkards pride parades? They have "smash-and-grab" looting "parades" in San Francisco. Are those coming here, too? Being gay is not a sin. However, acting on it very much is.
I don't demand that you attend my church or walk up to complete strangers and demand they look at pictures of my family. Stop shoving your lifestyle down my throat. Pride is one of the Seven Deadly Sins. Washington, we can do better.
John A. Quayle
North Franklin Township