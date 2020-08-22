Another day, and the deaths from COVID-19 continue to increase in Washington County.
Are you wondering why? Maybe it is because people are not obeying the rules laid out by our governor. Some people are not wearing a mask and are not social distancing. Visit one of the area's bigger discount department stores. People in the store are wearing the mask below their chin or none at all. No one is following directional markings on the floor. It is too much trouble to follow the guidelines that are suggested. I'm sure this is happening at other stores as well.
I personally do not like wearing a mask. I would enjoy going into a restaurant with friends again to have coffee or lunch. I am trying to keep safe and help keep my family safe. I only hope these people do not get sick or carry COVID-19 to their family and friends.
Wake up, Washington County! We cannot get rid of this virus if we don't obey the rules.
Ruth McCurry
Washington