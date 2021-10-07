Are you still praising Joe Biden and downing Donald Trump? How do you like what is happening to our country?
Prices for food and gas are going sky high. The stock market is worse than it has been in over a year and a half; the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, and we lost 13 servicemen and women there. Do you think the families of those fallen think Biden is God's gift to America?
And how about being overrun by illegal immigrants? Many are drug dealers, rapists and child molesters, but who cares?
Biden's approval rating is falling every day and all he can think about is going to Delaware and eating ice cream. Can't wait until 2022 and 2024 to clean house.
Wake up before it's too late.
Pam Morosky
Fredericktown