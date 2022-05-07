Today the stock market is down over 1,000 points, the cost at the gas pump is way past $4, I got a notice that my water rates are increasing, also my gas rates, and soon electric power will cost more. Since Joe Biden took the oath of office I have been trying very hard to be optimistic and that is really becoming very hard to do. Raised in a family of five during the '50s, there wasn’t a lot of money to work with and I can always hear my mother saying, “I have to stretch the dollar to make it this week.” As a small child it really didn’t register in my brain at that time. I truly realize right now what she meant.
As a country we have lost our credibility in the world, our status as a world leader is gone and Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un and Xi Jinping are laughing their heads off right now. We are an absolute zero right now. The latest fiasco with the Supreme Court tells me that this so-called “institution” is no longer something to hold in high esteem. Where does this end?
There are jobs out there, but they don’t pay enough to keep up with inflation, and way too many people are relying on the government to pay them not to work. This is a mess and it is not getting better.
Do I sound discouraged and upset? You bet.
As an educated adult with business and job experience I truly realize that if this country were a business it would be bankrupt and soon out of business. It is time for the American people to get more interested in the way the government works and to hold the dishonest and corrupt politicians accountable. They have it made. Paid medical care, all kinds of expense allowances and a pension after they retire that could help them live like kings for the rest of their lives while the rest of us struggle to keep things going. I am angry at the system that is supposed to work for the people.
How do we fix this? Vote them out in an election that I hope and pray is honest and not manipulated in any way. Read this and think how your life is right now and what needs to happen to improve it for all of us. Republican or Democrat, it affects all of us. May God have mercy on the U.S.A.
Virginia Trois
Washington