In response to the July 16 article demanding an election audit, I would like to make two points. First, when can we expect Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman to submit to the Observer-Reporter all of the documented evidence to back up his words that there is fraud in Pennsylvania, and especially in Philadelphia and Allegheny County? Frankly, I wouldn’t think those areas would send all of their evidence of documented and proven fraud (please, no hearsay evidence for the article) to a commissioner in another county, but since Mr. Sherman made such statements I would think he has proof to back them up.
Second, I think this is very generous of Ashley Duff to want an audit no matter what the cost to replace $3 million worth of voting machines. I hope she doesn’t have a problem securing a loan to pay the county for those. But since she said it should be done whatever the cost, I assume either she or her friends there demanding this will help her secure the money to replace them.
Like I said, that was very generous of the people there at the commissioners meeting. And I hope to see Mr. Sherman’s evidence published soon.
Kathy Watts
Washington