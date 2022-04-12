The April 3 editorial on welcoming electric cars ignores the fact that we are not ready to go electric.
Recently, in California, there were brownouts and citizens were told not to charge their cars. That’s laughable! Electric cars may be a future option, but ignoring the facts that infrastructure does not yet exist to support their significant use is intellectually dishonest.
The writer says to imagine driving by gas stations ... yes, imagine driving by a gas station after driving only 200-plus miles in your electric car and waiting in line to charge your car for 30 minutes for the next leg of your trip. And when the battery is dead, what happens? Their disposal is an environmental hazard.
Much needs to be done to put in place the infrastructure needed to support electric vehicles. As that infrastructure is built, we should be focusing on using natural gas and oil in our own country to support the myriad of industries and citizens that are not ready for electric. However, the current administration would rather buy oil from Iran and Russia than use the plentiful supplies we have here.
President Joe Biden has shown he is beholden to the far left of his party by putting our national security and economy at risk for an ill-conceived climate agenda. These decisions are hurting everyone, from industries to low-income families. His out-of- touch administration will likely pay a steep price in November.
Brian Day
Washington