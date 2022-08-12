After being without the Washington Park Pool for a while, it is so nice to have it back in operation. I have many wonderful childhood memories from there.
I went to the pool on Sunday. There were very few people since there was a threat of thunderstorms. Given that, I have never heard the F-word dropped so many times at such great volumes.
I am no prude. My biggest problem was that these adults seemed to have no sense that there were children listening. One grandfather seemed to think his 6-year-old grandson should be told to stop (expletive) splashing. It is a shame that so many adults seemed to think that it was appropriate to model this behavior for the youngsters. The undercurrent of anger in this language is apparent.
Children seem to lose their childhoods so much earlier nowadays, and it is shameful that adults are teaching them such disrespect.