I do not believe that the 2020 election was stolen, but I disagree with your assumption in Friday’s “Hits & Misses” that the attempts by some states to try to improve the integrity of the process is “curtailing the voting rights of citizens.” A crisis of confidence in the system exists because of some of the hastily made and dubious changes made during the pandemic, and the only way to restore the public’s faith is to place reasonable and common-sense safeguards on our federal election system.
That’s something we can all agree on.
Mary Anne Briselli
Canonsburg