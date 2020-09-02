Voters, beware
Yes, Mr. Ball, Joseph Biden did say he would ban fracking (Aug. 20, ”Let’s just admit Biden opposes fracking”). President Trump promised to build a wall and Mexico would pay for it. The latter has not happened, and the former will not either. If you stop and look around you will realize that our industrial economic base cannot operate solely with renewable energy.
The ads that have been popping up everywhere saying a fracking ban would eliminate 600,000 Pennsylvania jobs are not Trump campaign ads. Trump has not “approved” them. They come from an organization with a patriotic love America name funded by anonymous donors. These donors are more concerned about their pocketbooks more than that of a gas industry worker. They are designed to mislead and frighten voters to vote for a certain candidate. The Democrats are not without their own groups with patriotic names and anonymous donors that produce the same sort of ads also not “approved” by Biden.
Voters, beware.
Martha L. McFadden
Washington{&end}